kissing and hugging every one of you from my soul to yours. thank you for the birthday love. this year has been overwhelmingly up and down , but all around I feel so grateful to be alive. a year of growth, change, lots of self realizations and manifestations. thank you for being here to watch me grow .. ur support means the world to me and during a very melancholy year, you made me feel a lot less alone .. thank you 🥺❤️ and thank you to my mommy for birthing me. you are the goat.