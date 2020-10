View this post on Instagram

big love to @warrenjfu every single moment on set was a blast and loved working with you on this video. It was the perfect one for us to do together! &&& love to my team in La (@wendyong212 @justiconography @remychantel09 ) and in London (watching remotely @neavesie @julianrupert ) for always holding down the fort duhhhhh!! I LOVE YOU GUYS! THANK YOU!!!!! ❤️🚀