View this post on Instagram

Shoutout to my bff/ confidant / fashion icon @lorenzoposocco who stayed on zoom for 17hrs during this shoot to make sure every thing was perfect (with support from Abi & Seb who were on the ground being total angels) my glam bbbyssss @samanthalmua + @chrisappleton1 for holding my hand through it all and changing looks in record time... operation wig snatch was a success!!!! +++ ALL IN A DAYS WORK!!!