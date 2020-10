View this post on Instagram

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2020) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE: VERY) (OTC: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VGF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a charitable partnership with The Pamela Anderson Foundation (the "Foundation") to raise awareness for plant-based diets and animal rights.#theverygoodbutchers @theverygoodbutchers