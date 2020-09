View this post on Instagram

EMILY R 🖤 From the pages of V126, our new fall issue, comes an intimate conversation between #InezVanLamsweerde of photography duo @inezandvinoodh and model, actress, and entrepreneur @emrata—where real questions get real answers. With no topic off-limits, we discover more about the courageous public figure as she reclaims her private life. Head to the link in bio to discover the full conversation where the two discuss male fragility, politics, and adding 'essayist' to Ratajkowski’s personal brand. — Talent: @emrata (@dnamodels) Photography: @inezandvinoodh Fashion: @alexwhiteedits Makeup: @fulviafarolfi (@bryanbantryagency) Hair: @hairbyorlandopita (@homeagency) Manicure: @megumiyamamotonyc (@susanpricenyc) Emily wears briefs (throughout) @skims / earrings (throughout) #InezandVinoodhJewelry / on hair @kerastase_official Blond Absolu Sérum Cicanuit