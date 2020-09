View this post on Instagram

Paris Hilton has revealed that Kim Kardashian encouraged her to freeze her eggs in order to fulfil her dreams of motherhood. In a recent interview, the 39-year-old reality TV star @parishilton she had been "inspired" by the mother-of-four @kimkardashian, who previously worked as her personal stylist, after an "amazing conversation". "I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that 'Oh my God, I need to get married,'" Hilton said.