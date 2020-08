View this post on Instagram

funky and bam-bam’s auntie. thank you to their lovely parents ~ @sbdanwar @dualipa ~ for allowing them to take place in such a huge production. they were absolutely charming / great work ethic. @gigihadid Shot a @bottegaveneta story of me back in May , for @i_d .. These are a few outtakes.. Extra special thank you to @sarrjamois for the best remote styling , @alastairmckimm for letting us wing it and my very very special Sister for making me feel beautiful. I love you lottt