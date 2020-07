View this post on Instagram

Challenge accepted. Thank you to all you AMAZING LADIES .that have inspired me and lifted me up through out my life . I’m beyond grateful 🙏🏾. STRENGTH IN UNITY . It’s been 200 days since the Murder of #BREONNATAYLOR AND THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANY ARRESTS !! USE YOUR PLATFORM TO KEEP THIS TRENDING !! #WEHAVENOTFOGOTTEN @valeriemorriscampbell @katehudson @gelilapuck @donnakaranthewoman @franceruffini @cindydescalzipereira @theclaudine @rushkabergman @vanessabryant @ariannephillips @hollyrpeete @malaikafirth @soniarolland @minafujitabessho #challengeaccepted #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment ♥️