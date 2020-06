View this post on Instagram

Sending rainbows & happiness to start the weekend! 🌈😍🌈 In honor of #PrideMonth & the beautiful cover my girl @KimPetras's did of my song "Stars Are Blind", I decided to do a music video cover of her new single "Malibu". Hope you are all staying safe & well, sending all my love! 🤗Click link in bio to watch the full video.