View this post on Instagram

**EDIT** Oh my gosh!! We sold out before we even went live to the public 😱 my Cheri Gang on the email list ALWAYS gets early access and they snatched these right up!! We plan on restocking ASAP along with our scrunch shorts for summer!!! Don’t miss a drop, sign up for the Cheri Gang “First To Know” email list for restock alerts and early access!! CheriFit.com That Dark Leopard Set is WILD!!! CheriFit.com @cheri_fit #DarkLeopard #CheriFit #duo #scrunchbutt