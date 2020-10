View this post on Instagram

BEST ACTRESS award for my performance in HIVE ( kovan ) @chelseafilmfestival @kovanfilmofficial thank you so so much ! Congratulations to the whole team on all our awards ! Thanks to the incredible jury ! Special Thanks to @ingrid_jeanbaptiste And also special thanks to @1mevzubahis and @bekir_dadas for their support during the shooting when it comes to act my role in the best way possible ❤️... thank you ! #bestactress #happy #thankyou #award #filmfestival #newyork #america