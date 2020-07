View this post on Instagram

Here are some of my tips on getting a simple yet long lasting summer makeup glow: - Say no to foundation and lighten your routine for the season by using a BB cream or tinted moisturiser. (@sensaibeauty Luminous Sheer Foundation) - Invest in a do-it-all product: lips, cheeks & lids. (@armanibeauty A-Line Liquid Blush, @westmanatelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick) - Bronzer is always a good idea! Keep it creamy! (@tomfordbeauty Shade and Illuminate Palette, @chanel.beauty Soleil Tan Bronzing Cream) - Keep a brow gel handy at all times.