Proper Strong 🖤💀 How to do a proper Deadlift 🖤 Feet hip width apart 🖤 Grip the bar with your arms slightly outside of your knees 🖤Bring the bar in close to your shins. I keep it over my shoelaces. 🖤Drop your butt and brace your core. 🖤Build tension and take the slack out of your arms legs and back. Dig your feet into the floor. 🖤Once Everything feels tight pull the bar up off the floor. 🖤To lower the bar stick your butt back and lower the bar along the same path it came up. If you are hitting your knees stick your butt out more. And that’s how you do a proper deadlift 👍🏼