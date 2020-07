View this post on Instagram

There is so much power in living your life unapologetically. This was my first time wearing a string bikini, & tbh I’ve never felt more empowered. I looked in the mirror when I put it on & was like 🤯🤩 For the past decade I’ve had hundreds of strangers daily tell me how “disgusting” my body is. And yea, does it get to me sometimes? Duh. Have I gained weight recently? Yup! But I’ve never allowed those ppl to steal my joy or keep me from living my life & enjoying every moment, regardless of my size. My entire career started because I didn’t see myself represented, & now, there are so many big girls, & ppl in bigger bodies thriving & it makes me so happy that I was a tiny part of that. So if you’re seeing this, know you got this bc you’re bad as hell & no one can steal your shine! 💫💞 #effyourbeautystandards Suit/cover up is @tabriamajors x @fashiontofigure 🖤🖤