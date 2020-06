View this post on Instagram

Talk to yourself like you would to someone you love. Words have power. They shape our perceptions that form our beliefs and drive our behaviour. Everyday you and I make deliberate choices that alter the energy we contain, although often take little notice of the words we speak, read and expose ourselves to. Remember your body hears everything your mind says. You have full potential to create realities you desire. Smile and be kind to yourself. Love, - S.