I got a bit emotional recording this video! Most of us are going through difficult times. If it’s financial, health or mentally. Times like this i'm personally even more grateful for the people around me that I love. If you can’t spend time with your loved ones due to social distancing please keep in touch over video calls and text messages. It’s more important than ever. Today i’m celebrating my 25th Bday. I’m officially a Quarter-Of-A-Century years old...But I’ve been living the grandma life for quite a while now so nothing new I guess👵🏽😅 Lots of love to you all💞🥰