I AM WHAT I LIVE, 💕✨ and when I close my eyes, I see all the special bonding moments with my daughter and the lessons that I shared showing her the importance of sisterhood bonds and being strong, feminine, and confident – just like this fragrance. How do you lift yourself and others up? #ArmaniPartner @armanibeauty #IAmWhatILive #ArmaniMyWay