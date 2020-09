View this post on Instagram

I m so excited to share with all of you the international trailer of our movie Kovan / Hive ... 🎥 🎞 🐝 My journey with HIVE has not ended with acting as I m also a producer of this work for which I m very happy and proud of 😇❣️ In a time where mankind has lost its way from nature, our hope is this movie may remind you of nature’s wonder ... Nature always wins 🌳 🐝 🐻 @kovanfilmofficial Edited by @gultentaranc