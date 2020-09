View this post on Instagram

"Trees 4 Tomorrow is a very special project started by Conservancy Hornby Island as a climate action initiative for BC’s Gulf Islands. The project is planting over 10,000 trees this year which will absorb up to 220,000kg of carbon out of the atmosphere! In 10 years these trees will reach peak stage of carbon storage, so the time to plant is NOW! All donations to Trees 4 Tomorrow go towards putting trees in the ground on Hornby, Denman, Galiano, Gabriola, and other Islands in the SALISH SEA. Each tree is planted carefully by volunteer tree planters from the Gulf Islands, Donating is easy on the ‪ConservancyHornbyIsland.org‬ website or at ‪CanadaHelps.org‬ by typing Conservancy Hornby Island in the search bar." One of the other groups I’m supporting is Clayoquot Action, a Tofino-based conservation society. They work to protect Clayoquot Sound, the Last Great Rainforest on Vancouver Island. Their fish farm watchdog program shines a spotlight on the salmon farming industry’s dirty secrets. During COVID the Department of Fisheries has cut monitoring, making this frontline program more important than ever before. #thepamelaandersonfoundation 🇨🇦