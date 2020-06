View this post on Instagram

30% of my former "me" are gone and I am trying to build up what I once was. Having a knee injury preventing me from training lower body has been a tough period, and still is. I’m not here to complain or ask for your sympathy, I just want to be sincere about why I have lost some volume. However I think, and I hope, it's getting better. Sometimes it hurts really bad and sometimes I don't feel nothing. Like today. Correct form, not putting too much strain on the knee... and going more and more vegan could be the answer.💁🏼‍♀️