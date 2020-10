View this post on Instagram

Reminiscing at work about this trip to St Barths for @madamefigarofr where I got so burnt, it was a life lesson I’ll never forget😩 falling asleep on the beach plus antibiotics led to the most painful, peeling, red sunburnt I’ve ever experienced, that I felt for weeks afterwards. Thank you for being so gentle and patient with my stupidity during this unforgettable shoot @nicobustos @jurgenbraun @alessandrorebecchi #throwbackwednesday