View this post on Instagram

Wishing you a Happy Mother’s day (before I fall asleep a 🇫🇷) Sunday. May 11th, 2019 Mother’s Day As a mother, I want all children to grow up in a world where they feel free to be whoever and whatever they want to be. I want them to feel free to express themselves in any way they wish - That « beauty » and being « in-fashion » -or « fitting in » might be an old way of thinking. I want them to be as comfortable talking about new ideas, politics and environmentalism as they are talking about their own desires and needs. Learn or unlearn something every day - I want to encourage unique thinkers. Break the rules - It’s the only way to make a difference ❤️