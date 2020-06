View this post on Instagram

Coming soon: @SKIMS Stretch Rib — a sleek, sport-inspired collection of soft ribbed underwear and loungewear pieces that flatter the body and mold to your curves. Available in new 3 colors and in sizes XXS - 5X, shop SKIMS Stretch Rib on Tuesday, April 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop.