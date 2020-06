View this post on Instagram

What an unforgettable night with over 25 million raised for AIDS research by @amfar and all the generous people who sponsored the gala, bought tables and bid on the wonderful pieces on auction! Every year we are closer to finding a cure, with 2 people who seem to be in complete remission from the disease because of stem cell research we would never have if it wasn’t for the efforts of an organization like @AMFAR. With 37 million people worldwide living with HIV/AIDS, it’s never been more necessary to find a cure as soon as possible. A huge thank you to everyone from @celine for my gorgeous gown and earrings and my incredible glam squad for making me look and feel incredible on such an important evening!🥰🥰🥰 Make up: @kaymontano Hair: @mr_alexandrycosta Styling: @philippeuter