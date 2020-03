View this post on Instagram

Tips on this style: 💖 Ya gotta have some kind of wave or curl to your hair. 🙆🏻‍♀️ 💖 After applying products and scrunching, diffuse your hair on high heat at high settings but DO NOT let it touch your hair! 💖 Once your hair is mostly dry add more gel, and turn settings down to warm and low then diffuse the roots to add volume!! 💖 Once your hair is completely dry use your curling iron to Randomly select hair strands to curl and alternate the curl direction for a more natural look. 💖 Last, use your fingers to shake out the root/add more volume and gently define some curls, but DO NOT pull your fingers through the ends, you want to be delicate and keep the curls intact. 💖 And there you have it! My big hair secrets 🙆🏻‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️ The products I used in order: @bumbleandbumble Hairdresser Invisible Oil (heart protection) @theouai Rose Hair and Body Oil @devacurl Wave Maker And Light Defining Gel @bumbleandbumble BB Glow (more Heat protection) @hottoolspro curling iron #hairstyles #curls #wavyhair #glam #beauty #bumbleandbumble #hair #bighair #bighairdontcare #ouai #devacurl