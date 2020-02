View this post on Instagram

@cheri_fit 🙌🏼 add this set to your next upper body day 💪🏼 Reverse Fly, Tricep Extensions and Narrow Pushups. Triple Set/ Do 20 reps of each exercise 4 times. #CheriFitChallenge Cheri Fit is sold out of this color in the Aero leggings, we still have some sizes left in Tri-blend Red. Currently working on a restock! What other colors should I do for this legging style??? 🤍🧡💚💙💜 #CheriGang #BeMore #BeMoreAthletics #CheriFit