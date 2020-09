View this post on Instagram

Thank you @coco_resorts & @resortlife.travel for making this trip possible. Just wanted to take a second, be thankful & take in this beautiful scenery with gorgeous weather. I think everyone should know how safe it was to travel to the Maldives, I have always been very precautious even before Covid. For this trip, we were all tested 48 hrs prior to take off, which was checked at ticket counter & at the gate. Followed up testing and temperature checks on our layover and when we landed. In #Maldives every place we went we were checked again & giving hand sanitizer. This @projectfomo was designed to start bringing back tourism and encourage people even more than ever it’s safe to travel but always do your own research. This place is paradise and the customer service is unreal. If you have any questions about travel & my trip in Maldives please leave a comment & I will try to answer questions. Love you all & I hope you enjoy this journey. #Maldives #ProjectFomo