View this post on Instagram

Many of you have asked me why I started with sleep medication.. 😅 Well, my whole life I’ve been highly sensitive. 👦🏻When I accidentally watched the news on TV for the first time as a child, I couldn’t sleep or talk for many days. At 14, a boy hit me in the stomach so hard that it made my nerve system a big mess forever; My first love🖤, my first horror movie😰, all things emotional left me with insomnia. So you can imagine how difficult it was to fall asleep when I attended the biggest music show in the world! 🌍 That’s when I got introduced to sleep medication. And you know the story; years go buy, and the doses become bigger and bigger.😌 NOW I can finally sleep without the pills for the first time in 11 years.😴 I want to share a secret with you, to fall asleep more easily: Find something you love doing (unless it’s watching Netflix) and make it a relaxing routine you repeat each night before bed. 💫🥱 For me it works to sit down at my “happy place”, the piano 🎹 and play Debussy and Rachmaninov until I feel sleepy. What’s your happy place? Find one, then go to bed and dream of something pretty 😋 And never forget to #breathe ❤️ #sleep #rehab #mentalhealth #insomnia @mariusbjellebo 📸