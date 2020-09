View this post on Instagram

Last night was so special at the @bazaaruk Women of the Year Awards. Thank you @justinepicardie for presenting me with your Editors Choice award. I am so incredibly honoured to have received the award from you. You have been such a support and truly an intricate part of my career over the years. I am so proud of the covers we have collaborated on but mostly the relationship we have built throughout the experience. Being on the cover of Harper’s is always a pinch me moment. Growing up as a young girl dreaming of a career in fashion the pages of the magazine served as endless inspiration and creativity to me and still to this day I feel the same. I am so excited to follow you on to your next venture and you can count on me to return the same love and support you have always shown me. 🖤