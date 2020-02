View this post on Instagram

Wow! Thank you to everyone who showed up to @Nordstrom for the launch of @skims today in store and online! The success of the products and the brand is because of you - and my team and I are so incredibly grateful. Our @skims Solutionwear, Fits Everybody bra and underwear collection, boob tape, nipple covers and waist trainers are now officially available at select stores across the US and at Nordstrom.com. We will be adding more stores and new products each month so be sure to follow @skims for all updates - you won’t want to miss out. When shopping @skims at @nordstrom be sure to share photos and your experience with us online. We will repost all of the best content. Thank you again!!! #skimsnordstrom🙏🏽💕